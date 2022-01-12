Watch: Starmer calls for Johnson to resign

It's unfortunate for Boris Johnson that one of his worst appearances at PMQs has coincided with one of Keir Starmer's best. The Leader of the Opposition has clearly had his cornflakes today as he tore into the shambling PM and did what many of his party have been wanting for months: calling on Johnson to resign.

The embattled premier was initially somewhat helped by Lindsay Hoyle's intervention to call for order but Starmer doubled down in his supplementary questions. He referenced the resignations of Matt Hancock and Allegra Stratton and noted Johnson said the former was 'right to resign' for breaking Covid restrictions. Sir Keir also cited one particularly moving case of a lady who lost a loved one during Covid, whose death certificate was signed 20 May 2020 – the same day that the garden party was held in No. 10.

Arguably Starmer's best moment was when he said people will think Johnson was 'lying through his teeth.' The Prime Minister looked at the Speaker to intervene on unparliamentary language but Hoyle refused on the grounds it was public opinion.

How many of Johnson's colleagues now share that view?