Steerpike
Watch: Tory MP slams Beeb’s lack of flags
BBC Director General Tim Davie was grilled today by the Commons public accounts committee and for Tory MP James Wild there was one item top of his agenda: flags. It follows last week's sniggering incident in which two BBC breakfast presenters appeared to poke fun at Robert Jenrick's Union Jack.
Wild asked Davie: 'In your own report last year of 268 pages, do you know how many union flags were pictured in any of the graphics?' to which the BBC man replied: 'In all the briefings I got for this meeting, that was not one of them' prompting Wild's answer: 'Zero.'
— James Wild MP for NW Norfolk (@jamesowild) March 22, 2021
Today @CommonsPAC scrutinised the BBC on its strategy. As well as asking about licence fee, commercial income, and efficiency, I asked about 🇬🇧 as I cldnt spot any in its 268 page Annual Report - maybe this year’s will pic.twitter.com/oUjVFO7NbZ
Wild went on: 'Maybe in the annual report for this year perhaps you could include some imagery around the union flag. It might be welcomed by some of my constituents.' Mr S wonders at what point MPs will begin to flag of this issue and consider it time to jack it in?