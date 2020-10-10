The Spectator
What happens when a US president dies?
Vice squad
Donald Trump catching Covid-19 has concentrated minds on what happens if a US president dies in office. Normally, the vice-president will take over — which is why it matters who is on the ballot. In 1972, however, Americans had no idea who would end up president by the end of what should have been Richard Nixon’s second term. Nixon’s vice-president was Spiro Agnew, but he was forced to resign after pleading ‘no contest’ to charges of tax evasion. Nixon then appointed House leader Gerald Ford as vice-president. Ford became president when Nixon himself resigned before he was impeached over the Watergate scandal in August 1974. Ford lost to Jimmy Carter in the 1976 election and so was never elected by the American people in a national election.
Locked up
How well are local lockdowns working?
— Leicester was put into lockdown in early July. Since then, its cumulative number of recorded infections has grown by 88%
Killer competition
The global death toll for Covid reached one million. How does that compare with other causes of death (for 2017)?
Heart disease 9.4m
Business models
Which countries are the best for business and trade? Score out of 100:
Singapore 89.4