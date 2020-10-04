What’s on today at Conservative conference: Sunday

Nothing irks Tory party members like a big new development on their patch, so the interview with Robert Jenrick should be an interesting watch. Let's hope someone asks him about the growing cladding scandal, covered by The Spectator here. Other sessions to look out for include Priti Patel's keynote speech — expect more hardline rhetoric on law and order and immigration. Here are today's highlights:

Main Auditorium highlights:

10.30 A Meeting of the National Conservative Convention

The Conservative Party (Members only)

Interview with the PM, Lord Sharpe of Epsom (Chairman of the National Conservative Convention)

13.30 An interview with Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP

Robert Jenrick MP (Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government), Lord Stephan Greenhalgh (Minister for Building Safety and Communities), Luke Hall MP (Minister of State for regional growth and Local Government), Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP (Minister of State for Housing), Kelly Tolhurt MP (Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Rough Sleeping and Housing)

14.00 Department of Health and Social Care The Conservative Party

Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, Secretary of State For Health And Social Care; Ms Nimco Ali, Founder, The Five Foundation (Chair)

15.00 Secretary of State for the Home Department The Conservative Party, Keynote speech by the Home Secretary

Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, Secretary of State for The Home Department

16.00 Ministry of Justice The Conservative Party

Rt Hon Robert Buckland Qc MP, Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor; Rt Hon Lord Ken Clarke (Chair)

19.15 Meet the Chairman The Conservative Party

Mr Ben Elliot, Co-Chairman of The Conservative Party; Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP, Co-Chairman Of The Conservative Party And Minister Without Portfolio; Andrew Sharpe, Chairman Of The National Conservative Convention (Chair)

Fringe Events highlights:

09.00 Setting the standard: Exporting our values Liz Truss (Secretary of State for International Trade), Minette Batters (President, National Farmers Union), Henry Dimbleby (Co-Founder, Leon Restaurants), Mark Wallace (Chief Executive, ConservativeHome)

11.00 Back in Business: What can modern universities do to support Britain’s recovery?

Gavin Williamson MP (Secretary of State for Education), Michelle Donelan MP (Minister for Universities)

11.00 Mutual benefits: Putting community at the heart of the economic recovery Onward

Luke Hall MP, Minister Of State For Regional Growth And Local Government (Invited); Ben Houchen, Mayor Of The Tees Valley (Invited); Vidhya Alakeson, Chief Executive, Power To Change; Lord James O'Shaughnessy, Chairman, Repairing Our Social Fabric Programme, House of Lords (Chair)

11.30 How to make capitalism popular again CapX

John Ashmore, Editor, Capx (Chair); Cindy Yu, Broadcast Editor, The Spectator; Philip Collins, Former Speechwriter to Tony Blair

14.30 How to build more high-quality homes post-Covid, sponsored by NHBC iNHouse Communications

Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP, Minister of State for Housing; Lewis Sidnick, Director Of Corporate & External Affairs, NHBC (Invited); Anne Ashworth, Former Editor, Bricks & Mortar, The Times (Chair)

14.30 Global Britain? Reducing our environmental footprint overseas CEN & WWF-UK

Rt Hon George Eustice MP, Secretary of State; Bernice Lee, Founding Director, Hoffmann Centre For Sustainable Resource Economy, Chatham House; Ms Kate Norgrove, Executive Director Of Advocacy & Campaigns, WWF UK; Mr Anthony Browne, MP, House Of Commons

16.00 UK Free Trade After Brexit: The United States and Beyond Heritage Foundation

Ted Bromund (Chair), Senior Research Fellow in Anglo‑American Relations Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, Heritage Foundation, Rt Hon Liz Truss MP, Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities, Shanker Singham, CEO of the Competere Group, Chairman of Global Vision UK, and a former cleared advisor to USTR and the UK Trade Secretary, Dan Hannan, UK trade adviser, President of the Initiative for Free Trade and Visiting Professor at the University of Francisco Marroquín

18.00 Public Health - Developing a vaccine for Covid-19 PPP Health Hub

Lord James Bethell, Minister For Innovation; Baroness Nicola Blackwood, Co-Chair Of The Health Of Life Sciences Policy Board, Public Policy Projects (Chair) (Invited); Hugo Fry, Vice-President, Association Of The British Pharmaceutical Industry (abpi); Professor Lord Ara Lord Darzi, Co-Director, Institute Of Global Health Innovation