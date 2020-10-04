The Spectator
What’s on today at Conservative conference: Sunday
Nothing irks Tory party members like a big new development on their patch, so the interview with Robert Jenrick should be an interesting watch. Let's hope someone asks him about the growing cladding scandal, covered by The Spectator here. Other sessions to look out for include Priti Patel's keynote speech — expect more hardline rhetoric on law and order and immigration. Here are today's highlights:
Main Auditorium highlights:
10.30 A Meeting of the National Conservative Convention
Interview with the PM, Lord Sharpe of Epsom (Chairman of the National Conservative Convention)
13.30 An interview with Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP
14.00 Department of Health and Social Care The Conservative Party
Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, Secretary of State For Health And Social Care; Ms Nimco Ali, Founder, The Five Foundation (Chair)
15.00 Secretary of State for the Home Department The Conservative Party, Keynote speech by the Home Secretary
Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, Secretary of State for The Home Department
16.00 Ministry of Justice The Conservative Party
Rt Hon Robert Buckland Qc MP, Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor; Rt Hon Lord Ken Clarke (Chair)
19.15 Meet the Chairman The Conservative Party
Mr Ben Elliot, Co-Chairman of The Conservative Party; Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP, Co-Chairman Of The Conservative Party And Minister Without Portfolio; Andrew Sharpe, Chairman Of The National Conservative Convention (Chair)
Fringe Events highlights:
09.00 Setting the standard: Exporting our values
11.00 Back in Business: What can modern universities do to support Britain’s recovery?
11.00 Mutual benefits: Putting community at the heart of the economic recovery Onward
Luke Hall MP, Minister Of State For Regional Growth And Local Government (Invited); Ben Houchen, Mayor Of The Tees Valley (Invited); Vidhya Alakeson, Chief Executive, Power To Change; Lord James O'Shaughnessy, Chairman, Repairing Our Social Fabric Programme, House of Lords (Chair)
11.30 How to make capitalism popular again CapX
John Ashmore, Editor, Capx (Chair); Cindy Yu, Broadcast Editor, The Spectator; Philip Collins, Former Speechwriter to Tony Blair
14.30 How to build more high-quality homes post-Covid, sponsored by NHBC iNHouse Communications
Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP, Minister of State for Housing; Lewis Sidnick, Director Of Corporate & External Affairs, NHBC (Invited); Anne Ashworth, Former Editor, Bricks & Mortar, The Times (Chair)
14.30 Global Britain? Reducing our environmental footprint overseas CEN & WWF-UK
Rt Hon George Eustice MP, Secretary of State; Bernice Lee, Founding Director, Hoffmann Centre For Sustainable Resource Economy, Chatham House; Ms Kate Norgrove, Executive Director Of Advocacy & Campaigns, WWF UK; Mr Anthony Browne, MP, House Of Commons
16.00 UK Free Trade After Brexit: The United States and Beyond Heritage Foundation
Ted Bromund (Chair), Senior Research Fellow in Anglo‑American Relations Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, Heritage Foundation, Rt Hon Liz Truss MP, Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities, Shanker Singham, CEO of the Competere Group, Chairman of Global Vision UK, and a former cleared advisor to USTR and the UK Trade Secretary, Dan Hannan, UK trade adviser, President of the Initiative for Free Trade and Visiting Professor at the University of Francisco Marroquín
18.00 Public Health - Developing a vaccine for Covid-19 PPP Health Hub
Lord James Bethell, Minister For Innovation; Baroness Nicola Blackwood, Co-Chair Of The Health Of Life Sciences Policy Board, Public Policy Projects (Chair) (Invited); Hugo Fry, Vice-President, Association Of The British Pharmaceutical Industry (abpi); Professor Lord Ara Lord Darzi, Co-Director, Institute Of Global Health Innovation