Which foods are seeing the biggest price rises?

Palm substitutes

Palm Sunday was so-called because of the palm fronds thrown before Jesus on his entry into Jerusalem. But that caused problems for people trying to hold ceremonies to re-enact the occasion in countries where palm trees do not grow. Some other names by which the day is, or has been, called:

In England:

Yew Sunday; Branch Sunday; Blossom Sunday; Sallow Sunday; Sunday of Willow Boughs; Flowers Sunday; Flowering Sunday

And elsewhere in the world:

Pussy Willow Sunday (Latvia); Hosana (Egypt); Oshana (Syria)

Eat up

The National Farmers’ Union claimed the price of a pint of milk could rise by 50 per cent over the next few months. Which foods are rising in price the most at the moment?

Price increase in year to February

Oils and fats 6.7%

Fruit 6.2%

Milk, cheese and eggs 6.1%

Meat 5.2%

Bread and cereals 4.2%

Vegetables 4.2%

Fish 3.2%

Source: ONS

Catching rays

Solar farms proposed or under development would cover 150,000 acres of England. How does that compare with some of our smaller counties (present and historic)?

Rutland 97,500 acres

Middlesex 179,590 acres

Huntingdonshire 241,690 acres

Bedfordshire 297,632 acres

Hertfordshire 400,370 acres

Worcestershire 459,710 acres

Rural practices

Who lives in rural areas?

— In 2020, 17% of the population lived in areas officially regarded as rural. The average age of a rural dweller was 44.3, compared with 40.3 for England as a whole. The most strongly represented age group in rural areas was 55-59, compared with 30- to 34-year-olds in towns. 97% of people in rural areas classify themselves as ‘white’, compared with 82% in urban areas.

— In 2020, 3.5% of the rural population were unemployed, compared with 5% in urban areas. 40% were economically inactive, compared with 21% of urbanites. Median rural earnings were £22,900, compared with £25,400 in urban areas. 25% of rural dwellers were working from home in 2020, compared with 16% in urban areas.

Source: Defra