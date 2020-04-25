Who else has made history at Captain Tom Moore’s age?

Oldies and goodies

Captain Tom Moore, 99, raised more than £26 million by walking 100 laps of the garden of his old people’s home. Who

are the oldest people to have achieved various feats?

— Yuichiro Miura climbed Everest aged 80 in 2013.

— Dr Fred Distelhorst climbed Kilimanjaro at the age ofin 2017.— Mike Cross,, is the oldest person reported to have walked to the South Pole, in 2003. Buzz Aldrin visited it (and fell ill there) at the age of, but he was flown there as a tourist.

This is The Spectator’s 10,000th issue since first publication in 1828, making it Britain’s longest continuously published magazine. There are newspapers that were established even earlier, however:

Berrow’s Worcester Journal — published irregularly until 1709 and continuously since then — 1690

Wiener Zeitung —Hildesheimer Allgemeine Zeitung —Stamford Mercury —Gloucester Gazette —Gazzetta di Parma —News Letter (Belfast) —Yorkshire Post —

Who has edited The Spectator the longest?

Meredith Townsend — 36 years, 8 months (1861-97)

Robert Rintoul —John St Loe Strachey —Wilson Harris —Fraser Nelson —

Some assorted coronavirus reports:

— In Britain, shoplifting is down 54% since the lockdown was imposed.

— At the peak of the virus in China in February it was themost common cause of death reported in the country.— On 3 April,critical care beds in England were reported to be free and ready for patients. This is more than before the coronavirus crisis. On the last day of February,of England’s thencritical care beds — i.e. 779 — were reported to be free. Capacity has been increased in the meantime.