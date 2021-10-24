Will Sajid Javid really fire 106,000 unvaccinated NHS workers?

When Sajid Javid was interviewed at Tory party conference recently, he was asked if he’s going to start firing unvaccinated NHS staff, given that care workers are about to lose their jobs under ‘no jab, no job’ rules. It may be a small percentage of the workforce but the NHS has the biggest workforce in Europe: nigh on 1.6 million. Today’s Sunday Times says that he has decided to press ahead by introducing legislation which will make vaccinations ‘a condition of employment’ for health workers. This would follow what Joe Biden has done in America - where all medical employees face vaccine mandates and companies with more than a hundred employees must enforce vaccinations or weekly testing.

At The Spectator data hub, we’ve been keeping an eye on this. The NHS is releasing monthly vaccinations records which include breakdowns for demographics such as ethnicity, social background and health vulnerability. For the first time they now include vaccination rates by NHS trust. The figures show there are about 106,000 unvaccinated staff of which 32,000 are in London (the capital has one of the lowest overall vaccination rates).

So in London, certainly, we’re not talking a sliver of unvaccinated back room NHS staff at risk. Up to one in six NHS workers in some trusts have declined to be vaccinated and now face being fired - quite a chunk of the workforce to lose. The portion of unvaccinated staff tends to tally with the portion of BME staff given the close link between ethnicity and vaccine takeup.

The table below lists the top ten NHS vaccination not-spots. The least-vaccinated trust is in Birmingham (Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health Trust, 16 per cent) and seven of the next nine are in London.

This wouldn’t be the first time the government has felt the need to pressure nurses and doctors into getting vaccinated. In 2018 it was reported that NHS workers who refused the flu vaccine would have to explain their reasons to bosses and face redeployment to non-clinical areas. But none were in danger of losing their jobs.

It’s hard to think that 106,000 unvaccinated NHS workers are going to be fired. Especially as they may have decent reasons: many may have recovered from Covid for example, and may argue that a study from a database of 2.5m Israelis shows that recovery protection is 13 times stronger than from vaccination alone.

For his part, the Prime Minister now says of the vaccine: 'It doesn’t protect you against catching the disease and it doesn’t protect you against passing it on.'

This is untrue: according to extensive trials, vaccines certainly do reduce the chance of infection – by 80 per cent in the case of Pfizer and 65 per cent in the case of AstraZeneca. But it’s hard for him to first of all say vaccines don’t stop you spreading the disease and then demand the resignations of workers who don’t get vaccinated.

We’re told the NHS is again facing a ‘winter crisis’ largely due to severe staff shortages. Will the Health Secretary really add to that crisis by sacking thousands of health workers? Even those who have had the virus and have antibodies - so can say they pose no greater threat than the vaccinated? We’ll see what the next few weeks bring.