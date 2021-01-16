2489: Fade away

Each of the unclued lights, (four of two words), individually or as a pair can be linked with an unclued name suggested by the title, all verifiable in Brewer.

Across

4 Wide support for the chair, one seen on TV? (11)

Down

13 Surgeon’s probe appears cool after operation (11)15 Cut some of the wood (3)18 Crude line art on its wall, maybe (7)19 Leo, say, alternatively a married lady (7)23 Daughter actress Jane, who travels with Santa (6)24 Saw a team keeping two metres apart (5)27 Tea-growing state providing a service, on reflection (5)29 Mark includes 50, a numerical quantity (6)31 Collie is fluttering eyes (6)34 Animal came ’ither by boat, so it’s said (7, two words)39 River emergency – councillor’s resigned (4)40 Male circle is broken with female finally out in priestly system (11)41 ‘Got your head covered, cock?’ (5)43 Posts across the water for game school principals (11)

1 Frisky roan one lost with ass, bolted – were these to too late? (11, two words)

2 The Claw when topped and tailed could become another claw (5)3 Beast’s loved one strips, turning to bed early for this (11, two words)5 Accomplish mixture of ale, sire (7)6 Plant whose leaves are broad – alternatively, long! (6)7 Most awful noise curtailed repose (6)8 Like a gas, potentially one that’s used as a weapon of war (7)9 Engineers leave clandestine group (4)10 Based on experience of European member, in charge during rail’s chaos (9)15 Male entranced by goddess revealing bust (5)16 Lose it when one get endless criticism taking pep pill first (11, two words)17 Material with dew, starlike, crumpled (11, two words)21 Pop group’s eureka moment? (3, hyphened)25 Friendliness of girl full of sex appeal (5)28 Deviation two ways in catapult (7)30 Eastern cedars swaying – bent double (7)32 Pierce with pin, say (6)33 Female – in Los Angeles? No – Australia! (6)36 ‘Frivolous’ is fair (5)37 Dig, putting pressure on stick (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 1 February. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again one day. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.