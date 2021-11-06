2531: Villainy

The unclued lights, two of two words, are of a kind.

Across

1 Eastern divine seen in pilgrimage returning to city (6)

7 Artillery piece shooting from side to side (6)

12 With respect to how ‘Looks’ might be clued? (9, two words)

15 Recorded in public register of the stars following bounder (9)

16 Drove off, having found specs in outbuilding (6)

20 Everton lead practice with life events of footballer (7)

21 Not entirely in bad taste but partly (6, three words)

22 Measures wagons surrounding acre (6)

24 Got off with cooked alibi in important accompaniments (8)

26 Perform – quiet, please – for money! (4)

27 Container, small but bottomless (3)

28 Over the hill? Nonsense! (3)

29 French department’s items for sale (4)

32 Place in ‘olland suits attacks of the shivers (8, two words)

34 Lily Maid wrapping French article in German one (6)

35 Top of icemaker missing from drinks cabinet in mosque’s pulpit (6)

37 Palmyrene queen – stoic with endless prejudice (7)

39 Keys to second-rate accommodation? (6, two components)

42 Adjusted menu prices, showing they have skill with figures (9)

43 Leading Grammy pair at beginning of awards for such persona (5)

44 Ornamental border in cells soap transformed (9)

45 Something added is a letter dictated (6)

46 Dandy creation from Stowe could be a German (6)

Down

2 The case involved reversion of property (7)

4 Give the go-ahead for a welcome, nothing more (7, two words)

5 Polite alternative to exclamation of grief? (8)

8 In addition, it’s part of the final solution (4)

9 Angered? That’s about right, it appears to be annoying (8)

10 Beginnings of new growth around infected oak tree (5)

17 Aluminium found in blood in abundance – in this Pussy? (6)

18 At which fellows served rotten food? (9, two words)

23 Jock’s cross, forgetting Latin work by Juvenal, say (6)

25 He’s paid for risky feats, double maybe (8)

26 Sack politician from Leeds etc (8)

33 Does it give one temperature, with dissipated zest and energy? (6)

36 Pot from ancient city found in pub (5)

40 Way to bid American company farewell, at last (4)

41 Band remains under stage, initially (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 22 November. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.