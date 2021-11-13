2532: Patchy?

The unclued lights (one of two words) can be arranged into two associated groups.

Across

1 Company accepts blame having mended harpsichord (7)

5 Pieces of cloth left in islands linked with Turks (7)

9 A jolt makes it open a little (4)

11 Mid-June physical is affected (9)

12 Check mutt beginning to bark (4)

14 Shadows and clouds initially moving from isles in the Clyde (6)

16 Carpet the setter after a fiddle (5)

17 Fabulist seen by river and waters ebbing (5)

20 Hot air rising from the room — with a bit of luck! (7)

21 Outlet for Hardy novel and other books (7)

24 Caviar-covered sea lettuce (7)

25 Finch or French canary or some passerine (5)

28 Guns in hen-house (7)

31 Soldiers secure old city (7)

34 Hard diamonds cut (7)

37 Uniform carried by those qualified (5)

38 Cool and distant, Garnett admitted two ducks! (5)

40 Extremely short, angular celebrity (4)

42 Some humorous, erratic employer (4)

43 Puts a shine on golf defeats (7)

44 Mysterious death in part of pool (7, two words)

Down

1 Hood a girl cut in clubhouse (6)

2 Bright bird about to fill stomach (5)

3 Gold that’s capital for Roman charioteer (6)

4 Storming Norman’s first seen twiddling toes around (5)

6 Downright lies not started by dockyard employees (7)

7 Lent French vehicle to old uncle (6)

18 Borrow or rob — either way (10)

19 Bags a pair? (8)

22 Spelter injured birds (7)

23 Dance with flag having four letters — consecutive, but not in order! (8, two words)

27 Covers broken censers (7)

29 Difficult pair participating in a trick last to leave (7)

30 Excel with deliveries to party (6)

32 Hate — look — hate — how awful! (6)

35 Landowner in his mire died (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 29 November. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.