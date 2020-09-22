The most revealing thing about Keir Starmer’s conference speech

Keir Starmer's first conference speech as Labour leader did not go as he had first planned. Social distancing measures meant that he had to deliver it from Doncaster to an empty hall. Meanwhile, the time was changed at the last minute so as to avoid a clash with government announcements on new coronavirus restrictions.

But Starmer still managed to use the outing to start to flesh out what type of leader he intends to be. Even if crowds were in short supply, the choice of location for the set piece event was in itself telling. Starmer said it was the first Labour Leaders’ Speech in Yorkshire since Harold Wilson in 1967. With Labour's red wall reduced significantly in the 2019 election, the location – along with reference to constituencies the party had lost – shows Starmer is prioritising rebuilding support for Labour in the Midlands and North.

While Starmer did talk about his upbringing, his career and how honoured he was to lead Labour, it was his attempt to distance himself from both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn that was the most revealing.

On the Prime Minister, the Labour leader went further in personal attacks than he has in recent outings. He was at pains to paint Johnson as incompetent and full of bluster – comparing their careers prior to taking on the leadership of the two parties:

'While Boris Johnson was writing flippant columns about bendy bananas, I was defending victims and prosecuting terrorists. While he was being sacked by a newspaper for making up quotes, I was fighting for justice and the rule of law.'

He also tried to frame any incoming national lockdown as something his party would likely support – but an outcome that would be down to government failure.

Criticising a Tory Prime Minister will nearly always play well with the Labour base. So it was his comments referring to the previous Labour leadership that were the most risky. In contrast to Jeremy Corbyn, he spoke of his support for national security. Starmer appeared to be taking a swipe at the attitude of some in the party when he said it was the wrong approach to blame the electorate when Labour has lost an election. He called on those voters who had moved their support to other parties to think again as 'never again will Labour take you or the things you care about for granted. And I ask you: take another look at Labour. We’re under new leadership'.

Starmer correctly identified that Labour is becoming a more 'credible Opposition'. He was clear that this wasn't enough – winning power must follow. But the quest to find a path into government will rest on policies as well as values. The Labour leader's speech did a good job of telling the public what he is about and what he isn't – but it did little to inform on what he would do in government. Starmer's next test will be providing a credible policy platform. Without that, it's hard to define exactly what type of prime minister he wants to be.