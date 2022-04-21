Steve Baker abandons Boris. Will more MPs follow?

Will Boris Johnson live to regret his trip to India? As the Prime Minister gets on with government business abroad, he is facing a hostile parliamentary party with a string of Tory MPs coming out to call for him to go. MPs are debating Labour's call for an inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament. The Tory discomfort over the issue is evidenced by the fact the whips have changed their position on that vote several times – eventually concluding that it will be a free vote. The expectation among ministers is that this will mean many MPs will just miss the vote and Labour's motion will pass.

But more worrying for No. 10 than another inquiry is the fact that greater numbers of Tory MPs are coming out of the woodwork and calling for Johnson to go. After William Wragg reiterated his call for Johnson to go – expressing his frustration at being 'asked to defend the indefensible' – Steve Baker has followed suit. Speaking in the debate, the senior backbencher said:

“ I have to say I'm sorry, but for not obeying the letter and spirit (of the law) – and I think we have heard that the Prime Minister did know what the letter was – the Prime Minister now should be long gone.

This is significant. Johnson's aides took comfort on Tuesday that despite Covid Recovery Group chair Mark Harper calling on Johnson to go, Baker offered his support – suggesting forgiveness was the order of the day so long as Johnson worked to fix things and was truly apologetic. So, what's changed? This is an example of how some of Johnson's tactics – focussing on 'getting the job done' and calling for 'perspective' – can backfire.

As I reported on Tuesday, Johnson's private address to Tory MPs after his Commons statement was more like an election rally than an extended apology. He didn't even mention partygate in his opening remarks. While it pleased some of his MPs, there are others who worry it looks as though he is insincere and is not truly sorry. This is now leading to nerves among Tory MPs – even those who had backed Johnson just two days ago are reconsidering their position. Given Baker is a known parliamentary organiser and seasoned rebel, his call for Johnson to go will lead to worry in No. 10 that more could follow.

Follow the full list of Tory MPs calling on the Prime Minister to resign here.