Tory MP comes out as trans

Jamie Wallis has had an eventful time at Westminster since joining the Commons two-and-a-half years ago. Within weeks of being elected, Wallis faced accusations of being the co-owner of a 'sugar daddy' dating website. Then last year, Wallis was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit after a collided with a lamppost in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan. Now the Welsh MP has released an early-morning statement on the matter, which gives some context to recent troubles.

Wallis claims to have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, having felt this way since childhood. Having expected to 'leave politics well before I ever said this out loud',' the news almost emerged in April 2020 when someone tried blackmailing Wallis for £50,000, outing the MP to Wallis's father and sending photographs to other family members.

The perpetrator was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. In September Wallis 'hooked up' with someone who the MP met online. The unnamed perpetrator raped Wallis after refusing to wear a condom; the MP says that the incident was the cause of the subsequent car crash. Wallis says that PTSD was the reason for fleeing the scene and apologises for the accident.

The announcement by Wallis comes just hours after Boris Johnson's kiss and make-up dinner at the Park Plaza hotel. The latter began his speech to Tory MPs by saying: 'Good evening ladies and gentlemen, or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth.' The announcement by Wallis came just hours later.

Given the news, will Boris et al keep pushing the trans issue? Or will it force a rethink by No. 10?