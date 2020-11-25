Tory revolt brews over foreign aid

Rishi Sunak hasn't even got up to speak at the despatch box yet and already a row is brewing over today's spending review. The Chancellor is expected to go back on a Tory manifesto pledge and instead cut foreign aid from 0.7 per cent of GDP to 0.5 per cent. This has been mooted as a one-off cut — the idea being that it will be a 'temporary' response to exceptional circumstances — and the exceptional strain on public finances as a result of coronavirus.

As the current target is written into law, the understanding is that the government will likely have to pass new laws in order to cut its overseas aid budget. This has led to fresh concern among critics of the plan that it could mark a much longer period than a year of reduced foreign aid, which is set to be slashed by £4 billion. If, as expected, this goes to a vote, it could be tight for the government. While plenty of former prime ministers have spoken out against the plan — including David Cameron and John Major — more worrying for the government will be the large number of sitting MPs who take issue with the idea. The One Nation caucus of centrist Tories are vehemently opposed and have warned ministers that Johnson's majority of 80 could be whittled down in any vote.

So, why is Sunak keen on the idea in the first place? The increased funding for defence won support in the Treasury on the condition there would be reductions elsewhere. This is in part because the defence budget has the potential to be used for development across the world. But also because the Chancellor does not believe current spending is sustainable. Therefore it's important to start to show fiscal restraint in some areas. The question is, will the Tory party wear it?