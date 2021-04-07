When will No. 10 release their vaccine movie?

Last month the Downing Street Twitter account released a sixty second trailer for a forthcoming film heralding the triumphant success of Britain’s vaccine story. Titled: ‘A Beacon of Hope: The UK Vaccine Story’ with the tagline ‘Extraordinary. Unexpected. Fantastic’ the brief clip featured Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance, Jonathan Van-Tam and other familiar faces from the Covid press conferences talking about how the UK raced ahead of other countries in the battle to vaccinate its population.

Four weeks on and no further details about the home-made film are yet to be published. No television studios have expressed public interest in broadcasting the docu-drama, having shown no initial enthusiasm prior to the trailer being released either. And now this afternoon Dr June Raine of the MHRA advised at a press conference that healthy adults under 30 should be offered an alternative to AstraZeneca jab if available, despite 20 million doses having already been administered in the UK.

Steerpike wonders then when, if ever, the Downing Street film will ever be released in full and hopes this is not a case of vaccine hesitancy plaguing the PM’s top team. Perhaps they are simply filming new scenes to include the latest MHRA developments...