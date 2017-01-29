screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-16-12-21

How Alexander Chancellor saved The Spectator

Fraser Nelson

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House

May’s failure to stand up to Trump will undermine her whole strategy

Isabel Hardman

rhi

Why Northern Ireland’s boiler scandal overheated

Charles Moore

trump5

What Donald Trump doesn't get about rhetoric

Peter Jones

toast-820x550

Why you don’t need to worry about eating brown toast

Christopher Snowdon

Jane Austen

How progressive was Jane Austen?

Bharat Tandon

cover_28_jan_post

The Spectator podcast: Holland’s hurricane

The Spectator

Latest

Rod Liddle

We need to talk about Harriet Harman

29 January 2017 20:25
Rod_Liddle
Freddy Gray

Trump’s ‘America First’ nationalism may be extreme – but it is not war-mongering

29 January 2017 15:33
Freddy_Gray
Alex Massie

Theresa May’s embrace of Donald Trump humiliates Britain

29 January 2017 12:29
Alex_Massie
Isabel Hardman

Theresa May’s failure to stand up to Trump will undermine her whole strategy

29 January 2017 11:21
Isabel_Hardman
Magazine
cover_28_jan_post
Features

Why Geert Wilders is taking over Dutch politics

(Photo: Getty)
Features

Geert Wilders doesn’t threaten Dutch liberalism: he’s defending it

Making a contactless payment at a restaurant
Features

It's crazy to give up on cash

'It was Protestantism that produced the foremost prophet of social justice, Martin Luther King' (Photo: Getty)
Features

Our debt to the children of the Reformation

(Photo: Getty)
Features

If the NHS needs more money, why not collect from health tourists?

amartyasen
Features

Amartya Sen on Brexit: ‘It’s frivolous to say Britain has decided’

Little girl with her horse
Features

The countless ways in which horses improve our lives

Mr Steerpike’s Sidebar of Shame
tm
Coffee House Steerpike

Trump's diplomat: I helped bring down the Soviet Union, it's the EU next

Murdered MP Jo Cox Is Remembered At Memorial Events Worldwide
Coffee House Steerpike

Lily Allen's Trump protest backfires

CorbynBadge
Coffee House Steerpike

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn mistakenly claims police officer is dead

Isabel Oakeshott
Coffee House Steerpike

Isabel Oakeshott exits the Mail

Columnists
(Photo: Getty)
Rod Liddle

I’m starting to think that Brexit will kill Ukip

BBC head office, London
James Delingpole

Crushing, corrupt political correctness just had its Berlin Wall moment

Theresa May visits Ski-Tech in Warrington (Photo: Getty)
Any other business

Is Mrs May’s industrial strategy just another misguided missile?

Artist Kaya Mar's latest painting of Theresa May dressed as a police officer holding a truncheon with 'Hard Brexit' (Photo: Getty)
Politics

Brexit makes Parliament matter again. Is it ready?

Gina Miller speaks outside the Supreme Court following a majority ruling against the government (Photo: Getty)
The Spectator's Notes

Lord Reed’s dissenting judgment in the Supreme Court is spot on

Arts
'School I' (1977) by Michael Andrews
Arts feature

Martin Gayford celebrates the quiet, underrated masterpieces of Michael Andrews

Barrier method: view of the border line between Mexico and the US in the community of Sasabe in Sonora state, Mexico
Architecture

If Trump were to build it, what sort of wall would the Wall be?

Andris Nelsons (Photo: PA Images)
Music

Not many concerts should be as devastating as this: Philharmonia Orchestra/Nelsons reviewed

The Snow Maiden (Photo: Richard Hubert Smith)
Opera

Why do we neglect this masterpiece? Opera North’s The Snow Maiden reviewed

Emily Watson as Yvonne Carmichael
Television

Apple Tree Yard (BBC1) didn't always observe the boundary between slow burn and just slow

Chief Inspector Laurie and PC Colin Lilley hold the weapons used by Hungerford killer Michael Ryan (Photo: PA Images)
Radio

Is it better to forget tragedy and try to move on?

Death trap: Gytha Parmentier and Roman Van Houtven in ‘Us/Them’ at the Dorfman
Theatre

Clever, genial and splendidly eccentric: Raising Martha reviewed

Take two: Ewan McGregor (Renton) and Ewen Bremner (Spud) in ‘T2 Trainspotting’
Cinema

I take no pleasure in saying it but the Trainspotting sequel is quite shite

Editor’s Choice

160622_pol_trump-speech-june-22-jpg-crop-promo-xlarge2

What Donald Trump doesn't get about rhetoric

pharoahs

Before the bling of Tutankhamun

Playing backgammon

Is Jonathan Lethem telling a story or just playing games?

zlqporb

When nuclear bombs go wrong

Life

Alexander-cutout
Alexander Chancellor

Donald the Elephant’s days are numbered

I keep finding myself singing ‘Nellie the elephant’ who, packing her trunk and saying goodbye to the circus, went off

Jeremy-Cutout
Jeremy Clarke

How to cure depression

‘If life is a race, I feel that I’m not even at the starting line,’ I said to the doctor

Melissa-cutout
Melissa Kite

The buyer of my flat has an unhealthy obsession with my wiggle

The problem holding up my house move turns out to be a wiggle. Have you ever had a wiggle? It

Taki-Cutout
Taki

Davos Man has already destroyed old Europe; next stop, the world

 Gstaad The snows came tumbling down just as the camel-drivers headed back to the Gulf. In fact, they never saw

Coffee House

The Spectator Magazine Summer Party

We need to talk about Harriet Harman

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump’s ‘America First’ nationalism may be extreme – but it is not war-mongering

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House

Theresa May’s embrace of Donald Trump humiliates Britain

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House

Theresa May’s failure to stand up to Trump will undermine her whole strategy

AUS: Residents Oppose The Development Of Wind Farms In Victoria

Why are climate change policies often so un-Green?

zn

Theresa May discovers the problem with events

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP

If Trump fails to revive the American dream, then what?

3

Has the term ‘British’ lost all meaning?

President Trump Signs Executive Orders On Oil Pipelines

Welcome to the era of superfast politics

screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-16-12-21

How Alexander Chancellor saved The Spectator

chancellor2

Alexander Chancellor, 1940-2017

rhi

Why Northern Ireland’s boiler scandal overheated

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House

A US / UK free trade deal is the big prize for Theresa May

la

In our post-religious society, we now find faith in Hollywood

London Black Cab Drivers To Protest Over Uber Taxis

Uber has become the labour market’s scapegoat

hands-xlarge_trans_nvbqzqnjv4bqepgzekg0wxv3v3str7ntaosijxjnfbbtp5atnmqyi2q

Theresa May begins babysitting the world’s most powerful man

bn-rv406_trumpm_j_20170127132340

May wants to be a ‘third way’ between Trump and the EU

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House

Theresa May has learnt the art of dealing with Donald

jstev1

More bad news for Labour as second frontbencher resigns

MYANMAR-ASTRONOMY

Did Darwin get it wrong?

Most Popular

Podcast

Cartoons

goldfish
desk
‘I defy anyone in the public eye to say that they don’t find this sort of personal criticism hurtful.’
‘I defy anyone in the public eye to say that they don’t find this sort of personal criticism hurtful.’
‘This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.’
‘This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.’
‘But whatever you do, don’t burn the toast.’
‘But whatever you do, don’t burn the toast.’
‘Children! You mustn’t watch TV after the 9 o’clock watershed. Go and look at porn on your computers.’
‘Children! You mustn’t watch TV after the 9 o’clock watershed. Go and look at porn on your computers.’
‘It’s come to my attention that you’ve been using your work computer to download violent images of zebra being slaughtered.’
‘It’s come to my attention that you’ve been using your work computer to download violent images of zebra being slaughtered.’
3men
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’

Books

An inmate of Auschwitz in the early 1940s
Lead book review

A singular horror

Portrait of Stéphane Mallarmé by Edouard Manet, 1876
Books

Stéphane Mallarmé: the happy Modernist

Whalers defend themselves against polar bears (German school, 1870s)
Books

Beauties and the beast: Hollywood sex goddesses and the great white bear

The body of a boy retrieved from the rubble following a barrel bomb attack on the Bab al-Nairab neighbourhood of Aleppo (Photo: Getty)
Books

Surely empathy’s a good thing?

Playing backgammon
Books

Is Jonathan Lethem telling a story or just playing games?

Statues of pharoahs at Karnak, dating from the Middle Kingdom
Books

Before the bling of Tutankhamun

‘At the UN, the bullshit meter is off the charts’
Books

The vanity and ineptitude of the global elite (by one of them)

National Guard troops patrol Madison Street in Chicago, 1968 (Photo: Getty)
Books

The Nix is yet another first novel about writing a first novel

Steven Spielberg directs Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple
Books

How Steven Spielberg ruined the movies