The Spectator

Why Geert Wilders is taking over Dutch politics

Ian Buruma

Theresa May Leaves Downing Street For Prime Minister's Questions

Now we'll find out who's really serious about free trade

Little girl with her horse

The countless ways in which horses improve our lives

Simon Barnes

We are living in a seriously phony age

Douglas Murray

Lay off Nutella! The chocolate spread is no cancer villain

Mary Cooke

How Steven Spielberg ruined the movies

Christopher Bray

Lloyd Evans

PMQs sketch: In which Jeremy Corbyn rebrands the plan to make Britain ‘an offshore tax haven’

25 January 2017 16:52
Lloyd Evans
Joanna Williams

The ‘pocket money gap’ is an alternative fact

25 January 2017 16:18
Joanna Williams
Douglas Murray

25 January 2017 16:03
Damian Thompson

Pope seizes power from the Knights of Malta, brutally ending 900 years of their sovereignty

25 January 2017 15:50
Why Geert Wilders is taking over Dutch politics

(Photo: Getty)
Geert Wilders doesn’t threaten Dutch liberalism: he’s defending it

Making a contactless payment at a restaurant
It's crazy to give up on cash

'It was Protestantism that produced the foremost prophet of social justice, Martin Luther King' (Photo: Getty)
Our debt to the children of the Reformation

(Photo: Getty)
If the NHS needs more money, why not collect from health tourists?

amartyasen
Amartya Sen on Brexit: ‘It’s frivolous to say Britain has decided’

Little girl with her horse
The countless ways in which horses improve our lives

CorbynBadge
Watch: Jeremy Corbyn mistakenly claims police officer is dead

General secretary of Unite Union, Len McCluskey
Unite challenger plays his Trump card

(Photo: Getty)
New Oxford Rhodes scholar: I don't support Rhodes (or need the scholarship)

sc1
The Daily Mail's new favourite Europhiles

(Photo: Getty)
Rod Liddle

I’m starting to think that Brexit will kill Ukip

BBC head office, London
James Delingpole

Crushing, corrupt political correctness just had its Berlin Wall moment

Theresa May visits Ski-Tech in Warrington (Photo: Getty)
Is Mrs May’s industrial strategy just another misguided missile?

Artist Kaya Mar's latest painting of Theresa May dressed as a police officer holding a truncheon with 'Hard Brexit' (Photo: Getty)
Brexit makes Parliament matter again. Is it ready?

Gina Miller speaks outside the Supreme Court following a majority ruling against the government (Photo: Getty)
Lord Reed’s dissenting judgment in the Supreme Court is spot on

Take two: Ewan McGregor (Renton) and Ewen Bremner (Spud) in ‘T2 Trainspotting’
Martin Gayford celebrates the quiet, underrated masterpieces of Michael Andrews

Barrier method: view of the border line between Mexico and the US in the community of Sasabe in Sonora state, Mexico
If Trump were to build it, what sort of wall would the Wall be?

Andris Nelsons (Photo: PA Images)
Not many concerts should be as devastating as this: Philharmonia Orchestra/Nelsons reviewed

The Snow Maiden (Photo: Richard Hubert Smith)
Why do we neglect this masterpiece? Opera North’s The Snow Maiden reviewed

Emily Watson as Yvonne Carmichael
Apple Tree Yard (BBC1) didn't always observe the boundary between slow burn and just slow

Chief Inspector Laurie and PC Colin Lilley hold the weapons used by Hungerford killer Michael Ryan (Photo: PA Images)
Is it better to forget tragedy and try to move on?

Death trap: Gytha Parmentier and Roman Van Houtven in ‘Us/Them’ at the Dorfman
Clever, genial and splendidly eccentric: Raising Martha reviewed

Take two: Ewan McGregor (Renton) and Ewen Bremner (Spud) in ‘T2 Trainspotting’
I take no pleasure in saying it but the Trainspotting sequel is quite shite

What physicists understand that economists don’t

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

If you can see top games for free, where will footie’s millions come from?

2101gayford

Sandra Blow's paintings hold their own with Sixties stars like Hockney and Riley

Visitors outside the Royal Festival Hall in with London Eye

Does Radio 3 really need to tiptoe around every controversy?

Alexander-cutout
Alexander Chancellor

Donald the Elephant’s days are numbered

I keep finding myself singing ‘Nellie the elephant’ who, packing her trunk and saying goodbye to the circus, went off

Jeremy-Cutout
Jeremy Clarke

How to cure depression

‘If life is a race, I feel that I’m not even at the starting line,’ I said to the doctor

Melissa-cutout
Melissa Kite

The buyer of my flat has an unhealthy obsession with my wiggle

The problem holding up my house move turns out to be a wiggle. Have you ever had a wiggle? It

Taki-Cutout
Taki

Davos Man has already destroyed old Europe; next stop, the world

 Gstaad The snows came tumbling down just as the camel-drivers headed back to the Gulf. In fact, they never saw

Jeremy Corbyn Visits The North East

PMQs sketch: In which Jeremy Corbyn rebrands the plan to make Britain ‘an offshore tax haven’

Photo by Smith/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The ‘pocket money gap’ is an alternative fact

madonna

VATICAN-POPE-ST PETER4S BASILICA

Pope seizes power from the Knights of Malta, brutally ending 900 years of their sovereignty

corbynnn

PMQs: Corbyn gives one of his worst performances yet

CorbynBadge

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn mistakenly claims police officer is dead

Nicky Morgan (Photo: Carl Court/Getty)

Should the government publish a Brexit White Paper?

General secretary of Unite Union, Len McCluskey

Unite challenger plays his Trump card

Trump is right to reinstate the ‘global gag rule’ on abortion

In praise of the Supreme Court’s dissenting judges

Donald Trump’s inner dictator starts to stir

(Photo: Getty)

New Oxford Rhodes scholar: I don’t support Rhodes (or need the scholarship)

Women's march in New York

Who are ‘the people’ in these new political times?

The Scottish Parliament Debates Brexit After Theresa May's Speech

Nicola Sturgeon’s Brexit charade continues

Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the ruling on whether Parliament have the power to begin the Brexit process (Photo: Getty)

What the Supreme Court got right and wrong in today’s judgment

ivanka-copy

The New York tabloid which turned for Trump

U.K. Government Cabinet Ministers Attend Their Weekly Meeting

How ‘straightforward’ can the Government’s Brexit bill actually be?

sc1

The Daily Mail’s new favourite Europhiles

122

Everyone loses when universities lower their entry requirements

(Photo: Getty)

The mental gymnastics of the Brexit debate

desk
‘I defy anyone in the public eye to say that they don’t find this sort of personal criticism hurtful.’
‘I defy anyone in the public eye to say that they don’t find this sort of personal criticism hurtful.’
‘This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.’
‘This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.’
‘But whatever you do, don’t burn the toast.’
‘But whatever you do, don’t burn the toast.’
‘Children! You mustn’t watch TV after the 9 o’clock watershed. Go and look at porn on your computers.’
‘Children! You mustn’t watch TV after the 9 o’clock watershed. Go and look at porn on your computers.’
‘It’s come to my attention that you’ve been using your work computer to download violent images of zebra being slaughtered.’
‘It’s come to my attention that you’ve been using your work computer to download violent images of zebra being slaughtered.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’

An inmate of Auschwitz in the early 1940s
History’s greatest horror story

Portrait of Stéphane Mallarmé by Edouard Manet, 1876
Books

Whalers defend themselves against polar bears (German school, 1870s)
Books

The body of a boy retrieved from the rubble following a barrel bomb attack on the Bab al-Nairab neighbourhood of Aleppo (Photo: Getty)
Books

Playing backgammon
Books

Statues of pharoahs at Karnak, dating from the Middle Kingdom
Books

‘At the UN, the bullshit meter is off the charts’
Books

National Guard troops patrol Madison Street in Chicago, 1968 (Photo: Getty)
Books

Steven Spielberg directs Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple
Books

How Steven Spielberg ruined the movies