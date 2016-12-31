portraitoftheyear

Portrait of the year

The Spectator

starwarsedwest

Star Wars is the perfect analogy for the decline of America

Ed West

honoursrossclark

Honours have become a debased currency

Ross Clark

Bitcoin

2017 will be one long vampire scream from the liberal elite

James Delingpole

2017gayford

The USSR, USA, David Hockney and plywood: the visual treats of 2017

Martin Gayford

2016reviewpodcast

The Spectator Podcast: Review of the Year

The Spectator

<> on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What were the worst predictions of 2016?

The Spectator

Latest

The Spectator

Portrait of the year

31 December 2016 14:00
The Spectator
Ross Clark

Honours have become a debased currency

31 December 2016 13:00
Ross Clark
Ed West

Star Wars is the perfect analogy for the decline of America

31 December 2016 12:01
Ed_West-WHT_Face
Emily Hill

‘The woman is a disaster!’: Camille Paglia on Hillary Clinton

31 December 2016 12:00
Emily Hill
Magazine
cover_311216_landscape
Features

2017: Europe's year of rage

(Photo: Getty)
Features

Populism vs post-democracy

Donald Trump, Ivana Trump and Norman Vincent Peale attend Peale's 90th Birthday Party at the Waldorf Hotel, 1988 (Photo: Getty)
Features

Donald Trump's religion of success

(Photo: Getty)
Features

Isolationism is a noble American tradition

snob
Features

How Brexit gave us a different class of snob

Pakistani residents mourn the death of relative killed in a suicide bomb attack earlier this year (Photo: Getty)
Features

Pakistan is winning its war on terror

(Photo: Getty)
Features

Brexit hysteria blinds us to the real danger: an out-of-control boom

Mr Steerpike’s Sidebar of Shame
Home Secretary Theresa May Delivers A Speech To International Police And Crime Conference
Coffee House Steerpike

Conservative Party's sincere apology backfires

paulm
Coffee House Steerpike

SNP MP comes to Russia's defence

Ed-Vaizey
Coffee House Steerpike

May's Christmas message to Vaizey

LauraK
Coffee House Steerpike

Laura Kuenssberg suggests the Queen did back Brexit

Columnists
Status Quo's Rick Parfitt (Photo: Getty)
Rod Liddle

I should never have been ashamed to love Status Quo

Bitcoin
James Delingpole

2017 will be one long vampire scream from the liberal elite

(Photo: Getty)
Any other business

Will disgruntlement prevail again in 2017?

French Far Right Party 'Front National' May Day Demonstration In Paris
The Spectator's Notes

I’m a part of the elite. So why am I cheering for the populist right?

(Photo: Getty)
Politics

Brexit is a revolution – and it’ll be decades before we know it’s worked

Arts
‘Bolshevik’, 1920, by Boris Mikhailovich Kustodiev

The USSR, USA, David Hockney and plywood: Martin Gayford on the visual treats of 2017

Yew and me: Lewis MacDougall, as Conor, and the tree monster

All bark and no bite: A Monster Calls reviewed

"Classic FM overturned its daily schedule in the run-up to Christmas to stage an all-Mozart day with nothing but the virtuoso’s works for 24 hours"

Digital is taking away one of the treasured aspects of radio: its serendipity

The Entire Universe, BBC2

Unprecedentedly odd: BBC1’s The Entire Universe reviewed

The Mad Tea-Party

Chaotic, ugly, thuggish – and thrilling: Alice’s Adventures Under Ground reviewed

Madeleine Worrall as Wendy in the Olivier’s post-truth ‘Peter Pan’

For those who want to gawp at the underclass from a safe distance: Buried Child reviewed

Left: Maíno, 1612–14: ‘The Adoration of the Kings’ Right: ‘The Adoration of the Shepherds’

O come, let us adore this little-known Spanish painter

Soldiers on the Western Front celebrating Christmas Day in a shell hole partly occupied by the grave of a comrade

The muddy, bloody origins of a treasured Christmas Eve ritual

Editor’s Choice

p41-patek-pic

What makes Geneva tick

Female driving car and using mobile phone

Keep death off the roads with an app

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTEST

2016 has been my annus mirabilis

A picture taken on November 12, 2006 of

The horrifying life of the African guerrilla

Life

Alexander-cutout
Alexander Chancellor

Happy New Year, you say? 2017 will be a continuation of 2016 — only worse

New Year’s Day is the most depressing of holidays. It doesn’t celebrate anyone or anything worth celebrating. It simply marks

Jeremy-Cutout
Jeremy Clarke

England: a populous totalitarian state on a war footing

I drew back the curtains. Yet another absolutely still, sunny day. Early-morning mist lying in the valleys. An echoing report

Melissa-cutout
Melissa Kite

It’s been a fraught, divisive year but there’s a glimmer of hope in Raynes Park

What a fraught, divisive, infuriating sort of year it’s been. It started with me attempting to go on a blind

Taki-Cutout
Taki

2016 has been my annus mirabilis

What a great year this has been, what a good mood I’m in, why, it’s almost like being in love.

Coffee House

portrait_10-12-16

Portrait of the year

Honours have become a debased currency

Star Wars is the perfect analogy for the decline of America

‘The woman is a disaster!’: Camille Paglia on Hillary Clinton

Image: Getty

Why are we handing gongs to people who are just doing their jobs?

<> on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What were the worst predictions of 2016?

xmasbooks2

Spectator Books of the Year: The biography of a man who prayed he’d never have one

The 75 worst things about 2016

Brexit means that few years will be as memorable as 2016

Spectator11

The Spectator’s online traffic hits record high in 2016

The Royal Family Lay Wreaths At The Cenotaph On Remembrance Sunday

Sorry, Jeremy, but comparing Theresa May to Henry VIII is depressingly ignorant

paulm

SNP MP comes to Russia’s defence

The sneering response to Trump’s victory reveals exactly why he won

My modest wishes for 2017

Property Prices Continue To Increase

Why landlords need protection from rogue tenants

A shot from Vogue magazine, April 1933

Spectator Books of the Year: A hundred years of British Vogue

NASA staff celebrate conquering Jupiter

2016 has been one of the greatest years ever for humanity

'Strictly Come Dancing 2016' - Red Carpet Launch

In defence of 2016

Thousands of people take to the streets in a series of 'March for Europe' rallies in protest against the Brexit vote (Photo: Getty)

The IPPR is simply trying to create anti-Brexit noise, and it has succeeded

Benjamin Netanyahu has repeated his call for European Jews to immigrate to Israel (Photo: Menahem Kahana/Getty)

How Donald Trump emerged as Israel’s unflinching champion

Most Popular

Podcast

Cartoons

clown
‘As you’ve agreed to my fees, I think we can proceed with an insanity plea.’
‘As you’ve agreed to my fees, I think we can proceed with an insanity plea.’
books
‘You’ll have to wait — it’s performing updates.’
‘You’ll have to wait — it’s performing updates.’
‘It’s hopeless. I just can’t get a signal.’
‘It’s hopeless. I just can’t get a signal.’
‘I warn you, you age fast in this job.’
‘I warn you, you age fast in this job.’
‘I finally managed to give up vaping.’
‘I finally managed to give up vaping.’
‘After the festive period I only eat people who have been on a diet.’
‘After the festive period I only eat people who have been on a diet.’
‘This party is so dull I think I’m going to trigger Article 50’
‘This party is so dull I think I’m going to trigger Article 50’
‘They’re completely made up.’
‘They’re completely made up.’
‘Oh yes, that is SO me.’
‘Oh yes, that is SO me.’
‘Six-inch blade… easily concealable…’
‘Six-inch blade… easily concealable…’

Books

Günter Grass, who died last year, photographed in 1981

Günter Grass: from enfant terrible to Grand Old Man

Women collect the remains of a dead horse for food, during the Siege of Leningrad (Photo: Getty)

The full horror of the siege of Leningrad is finally revealed

Margaret Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle (Photo: Getty)

The colourful life of ‘Mad Madge’, Duchess of Newcastle

The cradle of Henri IV, made from a turtle shell edged with silver, is displayed under the royal flags of France and Navarre

Falling standards and flagging spirits

Joseph Kony (Photo: Getty)

The horrifying life of the African guerrilla

(Photo: Getty)

Is The Evenings really the best Dutch novel of all time?

Tippi Hedren in a publicity still for The Birds

Tippi Hedren gives nothing away

There is life out there, insists the astrobiologist Jon Willis — though it won’t be turning up in flying saucers. There’ll be a meeting of microbes rather than a meeting of minds

Why are astronomers so desperate to believe in aliens?

The children looked like a cross between the Von Trapps and the aliens in The Midwich Cuckoos

How to become a successful cult leader: offer love, and then withdraw it