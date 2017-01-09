The Spectator

gettyimages-580024664-820x550

Martin McGuinness’s resignation piles pressure on Arlene Foster

James Forsyth

Nicola Sturgeon is making it up as she goes along

Alex Massie

The ‘shared society’ seems to be a gloomier version of the ‘big society’

Isabel Hardman

London’s best new restaurant openings in 2017

Spectator Life

Max Mosley’s letter comes back to haunt him

Steerpike

Zoinks! When will financial firms stop pillaging our childhood memories?

Helen Nugent

Fraser Nelson

There’s one day left to help defend press freedom

9 January 2017 17:36
Fraser_Nelson
Nick Hilton

Books podcast: The war on the old

9 January 2017 17:22
Nick Hilton
James Forsyth

Jeremy Hunt has a point about A&E

9 January 2017 17:15
James_Forsyth
Henry Williams

Trump voters are Hollywood’s new laughing stock

9 January 2017 17:00
Henry Williams
Features

Will Donald Trump destroy America’s global role?

Features

Press regulation will be a boon to anti-journalists like Katie Hopkins

Features

What explains the idiocy of the liberal elite? It’s their education

Features

Why Putin’s Russia will be keeping quiet about 1917

Features

In South Africa, sport is a question of justice

Features

The drug that my Asperger’s son loved turned his life upside down

Notes on...

How pub quizzes became normal

Coffee House Steerpike

Max Mosley's letter comes back to haunt him

Coffee House Steerpike

BBC struggles with the N-word

Coffee House Steerpike

Corbyn and Watson's relationship woes

Coffee House Steerpike

Theresa May snubs Marr

winter highway at night
Matthew Parris

There’s a revolution on Britain’s streets that newspapers never mention

Martin Vander Weyer

Monte dei Paschi is everything that’s gone wrong with banking

friends enjoy using the VR simulator togetherness
Hugo Rifkind

Who’ll want to work once we have proper virtual reality?

Rod Liddle

Ms Anne Maple of Lewisham — my new poster girl for free speech

Politics

Theresa May can do whatever she wants. So what does she want?

Disney, Biba, Laura Ashley, Tim Burton – all owe a debt to the great Arthur Rackham

‘Salvador Dalí, New York’, 1947, by Irving Penn

A great ad for the optical benefits of rehab: the Elton John Collection reviewed

Der Rosenkavalier

Has the subtlety of a howitzer: Royal Opera’s Der Rosenkavalier reviewed

Say a little prayer: Liam Neeson as Father Ferreira in ‘Silence’

So long and repetitive, I had a nap: Silence reviewed

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Sherlock

BBC1’s Sherlock is peak Remain

Global internet telecommunication concept, 3d globe, satellite orbits

Global radio is now available at the swipe of a fingernail – yet it all sounds the same

Kate Duchêne as Juliana, Kyle Soller as Tesman, Ruth Wilson as Hedda, Rafe Spall as Brack and Sinead Matthews as Mrs Elvsted in ‘Hedda Gabler’

Scarcely worth discussing this daft old muddle: Hedda Gabler at the Lyttelton reviewed

‘Bolshevik’, 1920, by Boris Mikhailovich Kustodiev

The USSR, USA, David Hockney and plywood: Martin Gayford on the visual treats of 2017

I couldn't bring myself to say 'depression'. And the GP wouldn't give me an appointment

England Media Access

Shoo-in skippers are often a disaster. Joe Root could be another

silence

So long and repetitive, I had a nap: Silence reviewed

ROYAL OPERA

Has the subtlety of a howitzer: Royal Opera’s Der Rosenkavalier reviewed

Life

Alexander Chancellor

A small oasis of peace in the upheaval and tragedy of 2016

The past year has been tumultuous, full of upheaval and tragedy, but my chickens have been spared it all. Indeed,

Jeremy Clarke

I couldn't bring myself to say 'depression'. And the GP wouldn't give me an appointment

On the Monday before Christmas, the black dog came around again and I couldn’t get out of bed. I lay

Melissa Kite

Never speak to the inland revenue at New Year

The most annoying thing about starting a new year is how long it takes for everyone to crank themselves back

Taki

Love becomes hate in the twisted world of PC

Gstaad  New Year’s Eve was a Rhapsody in Blue, with a clarinet glissando that promised joys to come, and the

‘It’ll never work, Adrian. I’m a convert-the-loft sort of girl and you’re a develop-the-basement sort of guy.’
‘It’ll never work, Adrian. I’m a convert-the-loft sort of girl and you’re a develop-the-basement sort of guy.’
‘He’s considering his position as leader.’
‘He’s considering his position as leader.’
‘Sir Bradley Wiggins inspired me to give up cycling.’
‘Sir Bradley Wiggins inspired me to give up cycling.’
‘How many sleeps till Brexit?’
‘How many sleeps till Brexit?’
‘Before we link hands, can we first use the hand-sanitising gel?’
‘Before we link hands, can we first use the hand-sanitising gel?’
‘Yo! Gimme eight!’
‘Yo! Gimme eight!’
‘There’s a man come to read the metre.’
‘There’s a man come to read the metre.’
‘It’s just been confirmed that all major celebrities have survived the night.’
‘It’s just been confirmed that all major celebrities have survived the night.’
‘I got it in the January sales.’
‘I got it in the January sales.’

Dinah Craik, author of John Halifax, Gentleman, and a genuinely enjoyable writer

Women writers who deserve to be forgotten

Cricket is Jonathan Trott's life – and it has made him suffer

Jean Cocteau: confessions of an opium addict

Jeremy Corbyn is taking Labour back to the 1640s

Harriet Walter’s gentle reproach to Shakespeare

Fish are not so cold-blooded after all

Emile Zola: disgusted of Norwood

Günter Grass: from enfant terrible to Grand Old Man

The full horror of the siege of Leningrad is finally revealed