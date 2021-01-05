Sweden’s Covid Christmas farce

Sweden has become an international phenomenon for its relaxed response to the Covid-19 pandemic – which some critics describe as careless. Its no-lockdown strategy has been based almost solely on personal responsibility. It’s up to every Swedish citizen to maintain social distancing and, if possible, work from home. Restaurants, bars, cafés, shops, and even malls have stayed open throughout the crisis. Face masks have not been recommended nor encouraged (although in a surprising change of heart from the authorities, masks will be made mandatory from January 7 in certain situations, such as on public transport during peak hours).

The Swedish government was unique in that it allowed its Public Health Agency to devise its national Covid-19 strategy. But Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has nevertheless made it a point to use stern, atypically Swedish language to underline the importance of individual responsibility. ‘Too many people have been careless about following the recommendations,’ he thundered in November.

As the second wave of the pandemic began to hit the country, with the number of dead and seriously ill rising, further national restrictions (including no serving of alcohol after 8pm) were announced on December 18. The situation is ‘serious,’ Stefan Löfven underlined in another no-nonsense speech, and urged people to avoid crowded areas and unnecessary trips. ‘I hope and believe that everyone in Sweden understands this.’ Two days later, it would transpire, the Prime Minister visited the largest shopping mall in the capital’s city centre to pick up his watch from a repair shop. Apparently, he’d also been out and about buying alcohol from a state-run liquor store, chosen a Christmas gift for his wife, and bought a spare part for his electric shaver.

This has led to a number of questions about Löfven’s behaviour. Sweden is a high-tech country where even our eldest citizens are on social media: why didn’t Löfven just purchase the goods online? Why would the Prime Minister risk picking up a potentially deadly virus and undermining his government’s own advice to run a few errands? Stockholm’s heavily pressured ICU doctors and nurses expressed particular anger at the PM’s actions.

But in hindsight, Stefan Löfven’s unnecessary visit to the shops seems almost silly to make a fuss over. For there was more to come.

The Löfven shopping story broke on December 29. On December 26, the Minister for Justice, Morgan Johansson, was seen taking advantage of the sales in a mall in the city of Lund, despite strict recommendations from the government and the Public Health Agency to avoid malls, particularly during the Christmas season. On December 30, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson was revealed to have visited the crowded Swedish ski resort of Sälen. She was photographed by a member of the public renting a pair of skis on December 20, when new restrictions had been put in place and the public was again told by the government to avoid all unnecessary travel. ‘When I spotted her, I felt that there was no need to feel guilty over being [on holiday],’ a witness cheerily exclaimed to the Aftonbladet daily newspaper.

Still, worse was to come. For where was Dan Eliasson, Director General of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), a key actor in Sweden’s national crisis management? Why, he was holidaying on the Canary Islands, just off the African coast – a six-hour flight from Northern Europe. This was despite Swedes being urged to avoid travel to stop the spread of the virus.

The holiday season has revealed that a heap of the country’s leading politicians and decision-makers are in possession of absurdly bad judgement and a rather offensive set of double standards.

At least Sweden should be able to make a fresh start once they leave office, right? Wrong. For, as has been the pattern here for years, there are seldom any tangible consequences in Swedish public life for not practising what you preach.

The MSB’s Dan Eliasson even had the guts to describe his holiday in the sun as ‘necessary’ and so within the rules, after he landed back in Stockholm on January 2. The thousands of ordinary Swedes who have refrained from seeing their nearest and dearest relatives this Christmas have expressed their disgust on social media. Will Eliasson be fired? Not necessarily. He is your typical Swedish comeback kid, a civil servant who’s loyal to the powerful Social Democratic party and who keeps bouncing back to powerful positions again and again, no matter what. As head of the country’s Police Authority, he was heavily criticised by staff and politicians, yet after resigning from the position in 2018, he was immediately offered his current role.

Smug Sweden is sometimes referred to as ‘the world’s conscience,’ excelling in the art of finger-pointing at failed states and authoritarian leaders. If we want to maintain our moral and democratic integrity, not to mention authority, we must start examining ourselves, too – and make sure actions have consequences.